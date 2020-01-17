RIL posts 13.5% YoY jump in Q3 net profit; GRM stands at $9.2/bbl

Reliance Industries (RIL) on Friday posted highest-ever quarterly net profit of Rs 11,640 crore on consolidated basis, up 13.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. Revenue; however, decreased by 1.4 per cent YoY to Rs 168,858 crore.





Decrease in revenue is primarily on account of 10.6 per cent decline in O2C business revenues, with lower product price realization and 6.6 per cent fall in Brent crude price. This was partially offset by continuing growth momentum in consumer businesses. Digital Services and Retail business recorded an increase of 36.2 per cent and 27.4 per cent, respectively, in revenue during the quarter compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year, the company said in its press release.



“The third quarter results for our energy business reflects the weak global economic environment and volatility in energy Within our O2C chain, downstream petrochemicals profitability was impacted by weak margins across products with subdued demand in well-supplied Refining segment performance improved in a difficult operating environment given our continuous focus on cost positions, high operating rates and product placement," said Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director.



EBITDA (Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation) of Digital Services came in at Rs 5,833 crore, up 43.5 per cent YoY. EBIDTA of Retail business grew a whopping 62.3 per cent YoY to Rs 2,727 crore. The company said it witnessed strong operating performance across consumer businesses.

Cash Profit of RIL during the quarter increased by 10.7 per cent to Rs 18,511 crore.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at Rs 18.4, up 6.1 per cent YoY.

Gross Refining Margin (GRM) during the period stood at $9.2/bbl.



RELIANCE JIO NUMBERS



On consolidated basis, Reliance Jio's revenue increased by 28.2 per cent to Rs 16,517 crore.



