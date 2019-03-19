Rs 2,000 cr of unclaimed dividends lying with investor protection authority

The investor education and protection fund authority (IEPFA) has unclaimed dividend of Rs 2,000 crore. Senior government officials say there are at least 2.5 million investors who have not claimed their Most of the cases are related to those who have shares in physical papers and not in dematerialised forms. Any dividend that has not been claimed by investors has to be transferred by a company to this authority. The investor then has to claim it from the authority.

A senior government official told Business Standard, “There are claims going up to lakhs of rupees. As many as 99 per cent of such shares are in the physical form. Since shares are in the physical form, they just forget to claim it.”

The official also said that in many cases shares have not been transferred from a deceased person’s name to the legal heir. The (SEBI) has mandated that all physical shares should be dematerialised by 31 March.

Ankit Aggarwal, Managing Director of Alankit, a firm that helps investors claim stuck with the IEPFA, said many people are not able to claim dividend from companies as share transfer did not happen after the demise of the original shareholder. There are instances of signature mismatch that came in the way of such transfers as well, he said. There are many who have lost their share certificates, he added.

Experts say there is hardly any awareness among investors on claiming their dividend from the companies they have invested in.

Investors not claiming their dividend are in the thousands in some of the Sensex companies.

For instance, 3,329 investors have not claimed their totalling over Rs 11 lakh from Bharti Airtel for 2016-17.

In the case of Hero Motocorp more than Rs 8 crore of dividends have not been claimed for 2016-17. In the case of ITC Limited, dividends to the tune of more than Rs 32 crore have not been claimed for the same year. In case of ONGC, 2,054 investors did not claim their dividend. 1,517 Bajaj Auto investors didn't claim dividends of Rs 4 crore.

The ministry of corporate affairs set up in September, 2016 for investor education and protection under Section 125 of the Companies Act, 2013. Besides these tasks, the authority is entrusted with the responsibility of making refunds of shares, unclaimed dividends, matured deposits, debentures etc to investors.