Ruchi Soya Industries' FPO sees withdrawal of bids in all four categories

Industries' follow-on share sale (FPO) has seen withdrawal of bids in all four categories, latest data provided by stock exchanges shows.

The qualified institutional buyer (QIB) category is now subscribed 1.6 times down from 2.2 times yesterday. The high networth individual (HNI) category is subscribed 9 times, down from nearly 12 times a day ago.

Retail portion has seen cancellation of over half the bids. The category is now subscribed 40 per cent down from 90 per cent a day earlier. Meanwhile, the employee portion too has see reduction in subscription levels from nearly 8 times on Monday to below 5 times at present.

The above quoted figures are from BSE as on 11:26am IST.