Friday, December 05, 2025 | 11:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Auto, realty, bank stocks gain after RBI MPC cuts repo rate by 25 bps

Auto, realty, bank stocks gain after RBI MPC cuts repo rate by 25 bps

At 10:25 AM; Nifty Realty and Nifty PSU Bank index were up 1 per cent each, while, Nifty Auto, Nifty Bank and Nifty Financial Services index up in the range of 0.30 per cent to 0.60 per cent.

rbi, sbi plagiarism

Rate sensitive shares trade firm after RBI MPC cuts repo rate by 25 bps on Friday.

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of rate sensitive companies were trading firm, with financials leading the chart by gaining up to 2 per cent after the Reserve Bank of India's (RBIs) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Friday unanimously reduced the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.25 per cent with immediate effect. The MPC maintained its stance as 'neutral.'
 
At 10:25 AM; the Nifty Realty and Nifty PSU Bank indices were up 1 per cent each, while the Nifty Auto, Nifty Bank and Nifty Financial Services indices gained in the range of 0.30 per cent to 0.60 per cent. In comparison, the Nifty 50 was up 0.21 per cent.
 
 
SBI Cards and Payment Services, Shriram Finance, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv and Muthoot Finance from the Nifty Financial Services index rallied up to 2 per cent on the NSE in intra-day trade.
 
State Bank of India, Indian Bank, Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank and Bank of India from public sector banks and Prestige Estate Projects, DLF and Oberoi Realty from real estate were up in the range of 1 per cent to 2 per cent.
 
In view of the evolving liquidity conditions and the outlook, the Reserve Bank has decided to conduct OMO purchases of government securities of ₹1 trillion and a 3-year USD/INR Buy Sell swap of $5 billion this month to inject durable liquidity into the system.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE updates

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex jumps 300 pts; IT, realty, banks gain as RBI MPC cuts repo rate by 25 bps

Stock broker, broker, market crash, market fall, loss, trader, marker, markets, stock markets, stock

Kaynes Technology slips 8%, hits eight-month low; brokerages cautious

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

MPC meeting: RBI ups GDP forecast to 7.3%, inflation outlook drops sharply

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI Governor

RBI MPC meeting LIVE updates: RBI to launch 2-month drive to clear pending Ombudsman grievances

Analysts divided on bank stocks post 76% rally since first RBI rate cut in Februrary 2025.

Up 76% since first RBI rate cut; analysts divided on further rally in banks

 
Meanwhile, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra in statement said that both headline and core inflation is expected to be at or below the 4 per cent target during the first half of 2026-27. CLICK HERE FOR FULL STATEMENT
 
Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited said the MPC decided to vote in favour of growth despite ongoing robust growth in the economy. The unanimous nature of the decision in cutting rates by 25 bp reflects the consensus in the MPC that giving further boost to growth is a risk worth taking even in the context of depreciating rupee.   ALSO READ: Up 76% since first RBI rate cut; analysts divided on further rally in banks 
The projection of 7.3 per cent GDP growth for FY 26 is positive for the market. Banks will like the policy decision overall but are unlikely to respond very positively to the rate cut since their NIMs will come under pressure and they will face difficulties in mobilising deposits if deposit rates are lowered. However, rate sensitives like autos and real estate stand to gain from the rate cut, said Dr. VK Vijayakumar.
 
By cutting the repo rate to 5.25 per cent while maintaining a neutral stance, the RBI has aligned monetary conditions with the evolving disinflation trend, while also acknowledging the need to counterbalance rupee pressures via liquidity support. The OMO purchase guidance and potential FX swaps further underline the RBI’s intent to ensure orderly financial conditions amid global uncertainties, said Anil Rego, Founder and Fund Manager at Right Horizons PMS.
 
Going ahead, the transmission of easing will matter more than the magnitude. Lower borrowing costs can gradually strengthen capex intentions, revive sentiment-sensitive segments such as housing, support credit flows to MSMEs, and improve working capital conditions across industries. For markets, the policy framework reduces tail risks around liquidity tightening, and creates a constructive environment for duration strategies in fixed income. Overall, the central bank has struck the right equilibrium between growth nurturing and macro prudential vigilance. If inflation stays passively anchored and external flows stabilise, this decision could help prolong the current domestic growth cycle into FY27, with financial conditions becoming incrementally more supportive, said Anil Rego.
 

More From This Section

interest rates, MPC, RBI

RBI responded to economic data; markets to remain range-bound: Analysts

Markets

Shriram Pistons share price rises 6% on acquisition update; detail here

Avadhut Sathe

Who is Avadhut Sathe, finfluencer banned by Sebi for unregistered advisory?

ITC hotels

ITC Hotels share slip amid large trades; here's what investors should know

JSW Infrastructure share price

Motilal Oswal retains 'Buy' on JSW Infra as FY30 growth roadmap strengthens

Topics : The Smart Investor Nifty Auto Nifty Bank stock market trading RBI monetary policy SBI stock HDFC Bank shares ICICI Bank RBI repo rate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Flight Cancellation NewsLuana Lopes LaraYouTube Recap FeatureAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon