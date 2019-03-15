Rupee at 2019 high, gains 22 paise against US dollar in early trade

The appreciated by 22 paise to 69.12 against the in the early trade on Friday amid sustained fund infusion by overseas investors.

The domestic unit on Thursday gained 20 paise to close at a seven-month high of 69.34 against the Thursday, extending gains for a fourth session in a row, on robust foreign inflows ahead of general elections.

The currency in the four sessions to Thursday has appreciated by 80 paise or 0.8 per cent on hopes of forex inflows.

Gaurang Somaiya, Research Analyst (Currency) at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, says the is expected to weaken after RBI announced that it would enter into currency swap for a three-year tenor, to supply funds to banks for a longer duration.

The RBI plans to conduct the dollar- buy-sell swap auctions on March 26th, it said, adding that the dollar amount mobilised through this auction would also reflect in RBI’s foreign exchange reserves for the tenor. The step is to curb the volatility and major appreciation of the currency.

Today, USD/INR pair is expected to trade in the range of 69.70- 68.10, Somaiya added.