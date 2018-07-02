Rupee gains 13 paise against US dollar on increased greenback selling

The strengthened by 13 paise to 68.33 against the in early trade on Monday on increased selling of the US by exporters and banks amid higher opening in the domestic equity market.

Forex dealers said a higher opening of the domestic equity market supported the but the dollar's strength against some currencies overseas capped the gains.

On Friday, the had gained 33 paise to 68.46 against the US dollar, in line with a big relief rally in domestic equities.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose by 121.74 points, or 0.34 per cent, to 35,545.22, in opening trade on Monday.