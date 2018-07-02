JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKETS LIVE: Indices edge lower, Nifty below 10,700; auto stocks gain
Business Standard

Rupee gains 13 paise against US dollar on increased greenback selling

Forex dealers said a higher opening of the domestic equity market supported the rupee but the dollar's strength against some currencies overseas capped the gains

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Bond, rupee

The rupee strengthened by 13 paise to 68.33 against the dollar in early trade on Monday on increased selling of the US currency by exporters and banks amid higher opening in the domestic equity market.

Forex dealers said a higher opening of the domestic equity market supported the rupee but the dollar's strength against some currencies overseas capped the gains.

On Friday, the rupee had gained 33 paise to 68.46 against the US dollar, in line with a big relief rally in domestic equities.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose by 121.74 points, or 0.34 per cent, to 35,545.22, in opening trade on Monday.
First Published: Mon, July 02 2018. 09:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements