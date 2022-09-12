Sachin Bansal-led Navi Tech gets Sebi green signal for Rs 3,350 cr IPO

Navi Technologies has received a go-ahead from market regulator to launch its initial public offering (IPO). The Sachin Bansal-led firm had filed an offer document for a Rs 3,350-crore fund raise in March.

Navi plans to use the proceeds to scale up its lending and insurance verticals. The company provides digital-first distribution for personal loans, and offerings to its customers without the need of physical infrastructure.

Its arm Navi Mutual Fund is largely focused on offering low-cost passive funds. Started about three years ago, Bansal has invested around Rs 4,000 crore into the company.