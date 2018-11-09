JUST IN
Saudi think-tank studying possible effect of Opec break up: WSJ report

Opec was not immediately available for comment

Saudi Arabia's top government-funded think-tank is studying the possible effects on oil markets of a breakup of OPEC, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The research project doesn't reflect an active debate inside the government over whether to leave the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries in the near term, the Journal reported.

First Published: Fri, November 09 2018. 01:07 IST

