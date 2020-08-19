JUST IN
SBI, Bank of Maharashtra: PSU bank stocks are showing a breakout formation

Among individual stocks, Punjab National Bank jumped 5.2 per cent to Rs 34.6 apiece on the NSE in the intraday trade

Avdhut Bagkar  |  Mumbai 

Shares of public sector banks were in focus on Wednesday, rallying up to 6 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in intraday deals. Among individual stocks, Punjab National Bank jumped 5.2 per cent to Rs 34.6 apiece on the NSE in the intra-day trade.

ALSO READ: Banks may restructure Rs 8.4 tn loans as economy sputters: India Ratings The rally comes on reports that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office has asked officials to speed up the process of trimming government stakes in at least four primarily state-owned banks within the current fiscal year. READ ABOUT IT ...

First Published: Wed, August 19 2020. 13:51 IST

