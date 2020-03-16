SBI Cards lists 12% below issue price of Rs 755; recovers later

Shares of & Payment Services (SBI Cards) listed at Rs 661, 12.45 per cent below its issue price of Rs 755 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday. On the BSE, it opened at Rs 658, 13 per cent lower against issue price.

However, at 10:09 am, the stock was trading at Rs 751, after hitting a high of Rs 754 on the BSE. A combined around 26 million shares have changed hands on the counter on both the exchanges so far.

The stock saw a weak debut due to prevailing market condition as the uncertainty regarding the effect of the coronavirus epidemic continued to keep investor sentiment in check. The benchmark indices Nifty50 and S&P BSE Sensex have declined 16.6 per cent since the initial public offer (IPO) opened for subscription on March 2, 2020. The indices have tanked nearly 21 per cent, since the credit card arm of the State Bank of India (SBI) filed Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) for its IPO with Sebi on February 26.

Almost all brokerages were positive on the initial public offer (IPO) and some had predicted up to 60 per cent upside from the IPO price range of Rs 750-755, given its dominant position in the credit card market and strong parentage, is well placed to benefit from the rising trend of digital payments and e-commerce.

SBI Card’s IPO had managed to attract bids worth Rs 2 trillion, in spite of challenging market conditions. The 100-million share offering generated close to 2.7 billion bids (26 times). The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion of the IPO was subscribed 57 times, followed by high networth individual (HNI) (44 times) and shareholders (25.4 times). The employee segment registered 4.7 times subscription, while the retail portion being subscribed 2.5 times.

is the second largest credit card issuer in India, with 18.1 per cent market share in terms of the number of credit cards outstanding as of November 30, 2019. SBI Cards offers various types of credit cards considering the need of retail clients (viz. Lifestyle Cards, Rewards, Shopping, Travel and Fuel). It also offers corporate cards and is the largest co-brand credit card issuer in India. It also issue card in partnership with smaller or regional banks.

“SBI Cards offers investment opportunity in a unique business model with strong profitability. Sustainability of higher business growth and strong return ratios justifies premium valuation for the business,” ICICI Securities said in an IPO note.

Although the valuations are a bit on the higher side, we are positive on the future outlook of the company given favorable industry scenario, large untapped SBI Bank customers and strong financial track record, Angel Broking said.

According to Emkay Global Financial Services, the Indian credit card industry remains significantly underpenetrated (4 cards/100 people vs. >30 cards/100 people in developed economies) and the brokerage firm believe that SBI Cards, being the second-largest pure-play credit card player with a strong parental lineage (SBI), is well-positioned to maintain strong growth trajectory and sustainably superior return ratios, thereby commanding premium valuations.