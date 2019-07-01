SBI Focused Equity Fund: Focused strategy, consistent performance

Launched in September 2004 as SBI Emerging Businesses Fund, the scheme was renamed SBI Focused Equity Fund in April 2018 and repositioned as a focused equity fund after the reclassification of mutual funds by Sebi. It featured in the top 30 percentile in the focused category of CRISIL Mutual Fund Ranking (CMFR) during the three quarters ended March 2019.

R Srinivasan has been managing the fund since May 2009 and has an experience of over 26 years. The fund’s assets under management (AUM) more than doubled from Rs 1,705 crore in June 2016 to Rs 4,634 crore in May 2019. The fund’s ...