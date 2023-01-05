JUST IN
Tyre stocks in demand; TVS, JK Tyre, Apollo, Balkrishna, MRF rally up to 7%
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

SC relief fails to cheer multiplex stocks; PVR, Inox trend may turn bearish

PVR and Inox Leisure stocks must defend key levels to avoid turning bearish, show technical charts

Topics
PVR Cinemas | Inox Leisure | multiplex stocks

Avdhut Bagkar  |  Mumbai 

Though cost per ticket is likely to go up by ~150, the changing dynamics of the content ecosystem is believed to have driven the multiplex player towards taking the leap
PVR and Inox Leisure stocks to benefit from the Supreme Court ruling

Shares of multiplex chains slipped in red on Thursday, even after the Supreme Court (SC) granted a big relief to multiplex owners, stating they have the right to prohibit carrying outside food as they are the property owners and deserve rights to set terms.

First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 11:08 IST

