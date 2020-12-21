Shipping Corp up 7% on report govt may invite EoIs for divestment this week

Shares of (SCI) rose 7 per cent and hit a 52-week high of Rs 92.70 on the BSE on Monday on report that the government may invite expressions of interest (EoI) for the company this week. The stock of the state-owned shipping company surpassed its previous high of Rs 89.95, touched on December 11, 2020.

According to a PTI report, the government is likely to invite bids this week for the privatisation of the SCI, with buyers getting time till mid-February to submit their EoIs. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT



The government is planning to sell its entire 63.75 per cent stake in Shipping Corporation, along with transfer of management control.

In the past one month, the stock has zoomed 75 per cent on reports that global and domestic players are making a beeline for privatisation process for the company. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 6.5 per cent during the same period.

During initial discussions, players like Essar Shipping, Adani, Great Eastern Shipping, Vedanta, and Dubai Port World have expressed interest in SCI, the PTI report suggested.