Sebi allows REITs and InvITs to list on bourses operating in IFSC

-
ALSO READ
Embassy Office Parks REIT to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr via issuance of NCDs
Mutual funds investment in REITs, InvITs climbs 58% to Rs 980 cr in January
Embassy REIT could see downsides as IT sector scales down presence
First InvIT by govt entity set for launch; NHAI files application with Sebi
Sebi lets InvITs, REITS hold unitholder meetings via video conferencing
-
The markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Wednesday allowed emerging investment vehicles —REITs and InvITs — to list on stock exchanges operating in the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC).
Besides, the watchdog has asked bourses in the IFSC to evolve a detailed framework prescribing the initial and continuous listing requirements for Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) and Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) whose units are proposed to be listed.
In a circular, Sebi said units of InvITs and REITs meeting certain conditions may be permitted to list on stock exchanges operating in the IFSC.
Such units should be regulated by the securities market regulators in the permissible jurisdictions.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU