Sebi asks MFs to direct more trades towards RFQ platform on exchanges

Market regulator has directed (MFs) to undertake minimum 25 per cent and 10 per cent of their monthly secondary market trades in corporate bonds and commercial paper respectively on the so-called Request for Quote (RFQ) platform of stock exchanges. In July 2020, had mandated MFs to undertake at least 10 per cent of their total secondary market trades in corporate bonds through the RFQ platform. The higher limits will come into force with effect from December 1, 2021. The RFQ platform allows interaction amongst the market participants who wish to negotiate transactions amongst themselves. This platform is a participant-to-participant model where an initiator may request other participants for a quote in corporate bonds, commercial papers, certificates of deposit, government securities or state development loans. The platform provides an electronic form of transacting in over the counter deals.

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.

We, however, have a request.



As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.



Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.



Digital Editor