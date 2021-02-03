Sebi bans Dezire Research, its proprietor from securities market

-
ALSO READ
Sebi asks ICICI Securities to amend research note on Vedanta, plans probe
Corporate fraud is finally securities fraud
Sebi to empanel securities mkt trainers for investor education initiative
Sebi gives more time to submit applications for securities market trainers
SEBI constitutes panels to suggest policy for securities market data
-
Market regulator Sebi on Wednesday barred Dezire Research and its proprietor from securities markets till further directions.
Among other directions, Dezire Research and its Proprietor Nishant Chopra have also been directed to cease and desist from acting as an investment advisor.
The interim direction comes after the regulator prima facie found Dezire Research and its Proprietor violating PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) as well as Investment Advisor (IA) regulations.
Sebi prima facie found that many of Dezire Research clients have been sold services without following the proper process of risk profiling of clients and suitability assessment of services.
According to the regulator, the investment advisor was prima facie running a scheme and defrauding its clients, with an intention to maximise its income through advisory fees without caring for clients' needs.
Sebi has also asked them to immediately withdraw and remove all advertisements and brochures, among others, in digital mode or otherwise, in relation to its investment advisory activity or any other activity in the securities market.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU