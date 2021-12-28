Sebi clears amendments to various regulations; tightens norms for IPOs

-
ALSO READ
Sebi mulls putting cap on IPO proceeds earmarked for future use
'Leveraged trades can become a worrying factor for the markets'
Sebi board clears proposal to ease delisting norms in boost to M&A activity
Govt clears amendments to LLP Act; to decriminalise 12 offences under law
Sebi board meeting today: Here are the important issues on agenda
-
Sebi on Tuesday approved a slew of amendments to various regulations, including tightening rules for the utilisation of IPO proceeds.
Changes have been cleared for regulations governing foreign portfolio investors, Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs), mutual funds, settlement proceedings, among others.
The decisions were taken at a meeting of the Sebi board here on Tuesday.
The watchdog has also decided to introduce provisions relating to appointment or re-appointment of persons who fail to get elected as directors, including as Whole Time Directors or Managing Directors or Managers, at the general meeting of a listed entity.
"Appointment or a re-appointment of any person, including as a Managing Director or a Whole Time Director or a Manager, who was earlier rejected by the shareholders at a general meeting, shall be done only with the prior approval of the shareholders," Sebi said in a release.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU