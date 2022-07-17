Sebi clears BSE MD&CEO Ashish Kumar Chauhan's name for NSE top job

-
Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has cleared Ashish Kumar Chauhan's candidature for the post of managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of the National Stock Exchange (NSE). He is currently the MD&CEO of rival bourse Bombay Stock Exchange.
Vikram Limaye demitted office of the MD&CEO of NSE on Saturday.
NSE had submitted names of two candidates for the top job to Sebi. Sources said Sebi has given a go-head to the bourse to appoint Chauhan.
NSE will now have to obtain shareholders' approval to appoint Chauhan.
The exchange has set up a four-member internal panel to oversee the responsibilities of MD&CEO till the new person takes charge.
Chauhan's second five-year tenure at BSE ends in November. BSE too has started the process to select a new chief.
