Sebi comes out with disclosure format under insider trading rules

-
ALSO READ
Sebi slaps fine on Titan employee for violating insider trading norms
Sebi levies fine on Biocon employee for violating insider trading norms
Sebi orders impounding of over Rs 1.38 crore in Tara Jewels case
Centre turns down Sebi request to tap phones in insider trading cases
Sebi fines NSE Rs 50 lakh over compensation paid to Chitra Ramkrishna
-
Capital markets watchdog Sebi on Tuesday came out with a new format for disclosures to be made under the insider trading norms.
In light of amendments to the PIT Regulations affecting the inclusion of members of the promoter group, and designated person in place of employee and on the basis of feedback received from market participants and exchanges, the relevant disclosure formats have been suitably revised, Sebi said in a circular.
Under the new format, details of securities held upon becoming a member of the promoter group of a listed company and immediate relatives of such persons need to be disclosed, besides, any change in shareholding also needs to be disclosed.
In September, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had decided to implement system-driven disclosures for members of the promoter group, directors and designated persons of a listed company.
The system-driven disclosures in the securities market were first introduced in December 2015 and are being implemented in a phased manner.
"It has now been decided to implement the system-driven disclosures for member(s) of promoter group and designated person(s) in addition to the promoter(s) and director(s) of the company...under the PIT Regulations," Sebi had said that time.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU