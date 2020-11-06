Sebi directs open-ended debt MFs to maintain 10% liquidity buffer

has directed all open-ended debt mutual fund schemes to maintain a buffer.

“All open-ended debt schemes (except overnight funds, liquid funds, gilt funds and gilt funds with 10 year constant duration) shall hold at least 10 per cent of their net assets in liquid assets,” said in a circular.

Cash, government securities, treasury-bills and repo on government qualify as ‘liquid assets.’

At present, debt schemes are not required to invest mandatorily in these instruments. However, the regulator has been nudging fund houses to build adequate buffers to tide over any kind of crisis.

Industry players said the latest move is akin to banks having a statutory ratio (SLR) and (CRR) requirement.

They said that while the move will help in improving liquidity management, this would come at the cost of returns.

has also mandated all debt MF schemes, expect overnight funds, to carry out stress testing. The regulator had also set up an expert panel to further deliberate on the issue of investing in liquid assets and stress testing. Based on the panel’s recommendation, Sebi could further tweak the methodology.