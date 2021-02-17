Sebi eases listing rules for large IPOs paving way for LIC's mega float

-
ALSO READ
Easier overseas listing
Will the IPO everyone is waiting for come this year? Find out LIC 'plans'
LIC IPO may offer 10% discount to employees under special quota
LIC IPO unlikely this fiscal year due to delay in valuation process
Covid-19 impact: Life insurers lose 4 mn policies, Rs 45,000 cr in premiums
-
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Wednesday eased the listing norms for large companies, paving the way for much-awaited mega float of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC).
The regulator has said large companies can now divest a minimum 5 per cent in the IPO instead of 10 per cent. Further, they will get five years instead of three to raise the public float to 25 per cent.
Experts said the move will encourage large-companies to opt for listing.
“For issuers with post issue market capital exceeding Rs 100,000 crore (Rs one trillion), the requirement of minimum public float will be reduced from 10 per cent of post issue market capital (existing provision) to Rs 10,000 crore plus 5 per cent of the incremental amount beyond Rs 100,000 crore. These issuers shall be required to achieve at least 10 per cent public shareholding in two years and at least 25 per cent public shareholding within five years from the date of listing,” Sebi said in a release.
Under the formula, a company with post-issue market cap of Rs 2 trillion, will have to divest a minimum of 7.5 per cent instead of 10 per cent.
The decision was taken at Sebi’s board meeting held on Wednesday. The meeting was also attended by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of State (Finance and Corporate Affairs) Anurag Thakur.
At the meeting, Sebi chairman Ajay Tyagi made presentation on current market trends, challenges and implementation roadmap for budget-related announcements.
Sebi-related key budget proposals include setting up of gold spot exchange, introduction of unified securities markets code and an investor charter
The Finance Minister stressed the need for timely implementation of the budget announcements relating to capital markets.
The government is also looking to launch LIC’s IPO during the next financial year.
Under the earlier requirement, LIC would have been required to divest at least 10 per cent at one go. The latest change will give the government—which owns 100 per cent of LIC—flexibility to assess market demand and opt for lower dilution.
“The changes will be beneficial for large IPOs like LIC,” said Tyagi on the sidelines.
Under the current rules, a company with post-listing market capitalisation of Rs 4,000 crore, needs to offer at least 10 per cent stake to public shareholders. And those below Rs 4,000 crore have to offload at least 25 per cent. The rules are aimed at ensuring adequate public float and better price discovery.
Experts said the new rules will benefit large issuers but could also lead to concerns around low public float.
At the board meeting, Sebi also prescribed the networth requirement to allow investment bankers and stock brokers to carry out underwriting activities.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU