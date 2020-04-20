Existing investors must book partial profits in gold to cut portfolio risks

has been rallying for over a year now. Investors who have become overweight on the yellow metal (vis-à-vis their original allocation of 10-15 per cent) should book partial profits from time to time and bring their allocation back to the original level. Allowing themselves to become heavily overweight on the yellow metal will increase the level of risk in their portfolio. Whenever the bull run in ends, their portfolio will take a big beating if they allow themselves to become heavily overweight.

Most experts are today of the view that the rally in will continue. “World is expected to shrink this year and it may not rebound very quickly,” says Chirag Mehta, senior fund manager-alternative investments, Quantum Mutual Fund. Such an economic environment tends to be positive for gold, the ultimate safe-haven asset. Moreover, central banks have cut interest rates and may reduce them even further in future. Real interest rates across the globe are low or negative. Usually, there exists a negative correlation between gold and real interest rates. By making bonds less attractive to hold, low real interest rates support the price of gold.

A lot of demand destruction has occurred in economies across the globe. Governments are expected to support both families and businesses and thereby prevent demand from collapsing. “Governments will float treasury bills and central banks will purchase them. Expanding government fiscal deficits and printing of money by central banks will cause currency depreciation, which will in turn support the price of gold,” says Kishore Narne, associate director and head of commodities and currency, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.





The US dollar is strengthening currently, but experts believe this trend is unlikely to last. “Due to the deficits and debt that the US is incurring today, the dollar may not remain strong for long,” says Mehta. Moreover, in an environment where equities, debt and real estate are unlikely to perform, gold may also benefit from the TINA (there is no alternative) factor.

A few factors could slow down gold’s rally, though they are unlikely to alter its direction. “Central banks bought 658 tonnes of gold in 2019—the second-highest in the past 50 years. They have been the dominant buyers in the market for the past two years. This year onward many central banks may sell some of their gold holdings to support their economies. This could slow down the pace of the rally,” says Narne.

If the panic caused by the pandemic abates, in that scenario too the rally in gold could slow down. “Since the pandemic is peaking in a lot of countries, which are now slowly opening up again for business, gold prices may not rise in the same manner as earlier,” says Ketan Kothari, director, Augmont, a gold refiner and bullion producer. According to him, a lot of people may also sell gold at the current high levels to take care of their other financial needs, and this too could affect the pace of the rally.



After gold’s recent high of Rs. 47,327 per 10 grams on the MCX, some profit booking appears likely. “A correction of 8-10 per cent from the recent all-time high would be a good level for new investors to put money in the yellow metal,” says Rupak De, senior research analyst, IIFL Securities. Alternatively, they should build their allocation over the next 6-12 months by purchasing on corrections.