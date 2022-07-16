Sebi files FIR in cyber security incident; no sensitive data lost

-
ALSO READ
Surfshark to shut down servers in India over govt's new CERT-In rules
India needs investment in cyber security tech: Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Why new CERT-In rules will be game changer in India's cyber security space
Specially abled child barred from boarding IndiGo flight, NCPCR seeks FIR
CERT-IN flags multiple weak spots in Android OS carrying data leak risk
-
Capital markets regulator Sebi on Saturday said it has lodged a complaint against a cyber security incident noticed on its e-mail system but maintained that no sensitive data was lost.
Recently, a cyber security incident has been noticed on the e-mail system of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) which was undergoing a system upgrade and accordingly an FIR (First Information Report) as per the relevant provisions of law has been filed, the regulator said in a statement.
It, further, said that various mitigation measures were immediately taken in response to that cyber security incident including, informing CERT-IN as per the standard operating procedure, and strengthening the required security configuration of the system among others.
CERT-In is the national nodal agency for responding to computer security incidents as and when they occur.
An official spokesperson said, "It was a small incident. CERT-IN is fully in the loop. No sensitive data was lost. Root cause has been diagnosed and fixed. Prevention for future has been fully implemented".
Sebi said that it constantly monitors its detection and prevention systems and has taken additional measures post-incident to tighten the security procedures for the implementation and migration activities.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU