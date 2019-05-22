Sebi floats discussion paper to plug gaps in buyback regulations

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Wednesday floated a discussion paper to plug gaps in the regulations.

Presently, there is ambiguity on whether standalone and consolidated financials should be considered by evaluating various thresholds and conditions for buybacks.

A company is permitted to go for a if its doesn’t exceed 2 post the repurchase of securities.

However, neither the Companies Act, nor regulations specifically provide for consideration of standalone or consolidated financials for determining the requirement of debt-equity or free reserves.

In the discussion paper, has proposed that shall be considered on a consolidated basis, but should be excluded only if the subsidiaries that are regulated and have issuances with AAA-ratings. Further, has said the subsidiaries should have a of not more than 5 on standalone basis. More importantly, Sebi has proposed that debt-equity ratio of 6 can be allowed for subsidiaries that are either non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), or housing finance companies (HFCs).

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) in 2016 had allowed government and to go for buy-backs if their debt-equity ratio didn’t exceed 6. Also, NBFCs, and infra companies have typically high debt-equity as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) allows them to have leverage of up to 7:1 for non-deposit-taking with assets less than Rs 500 crore.

The gaps in the buyback regulations had come to the fore in January after Sebi rejected Larsen and Toubro’s (L&T’s) Rs 9,000-crore buyback proposal. While standalone debt-equity ratio post buyback would have been at comfortable levels of 0.5 times, on a consolidated basis it would have breached the threshold of 2. The rejection had sparked a debate on whether Sebi should consider the debt on a standalone or consolidated basis, particularly if the subsidiary was in the business of financing, where high debts are a norm.