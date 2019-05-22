JUST IN
Sebi floats discussion paper to plug gaps in buyback regulations

Presently, there is ambiguity on whether standalone and consolidated financials should be considered by evaluating various thresholds and conditions for buybacks

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Explain delay in disclosure of ultimate beneficial owners: Sebi to FPIs

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Wednesday floated a discussion paper to plug gaps in the buyback regulations.

Presently, there is ambiguity on whether standalone and consolidated financials should be considered by evaluating various thresholds and conditions for buybacks.

A company is permitted to go for a buyback if its debt-equity ratio doesn’t exceed 2 post the repurchase of securities.

However, neither the Companies Act, nor Sebi buyback regulations specifically provide for consideration of standalone or consolidated financials for determining the requirement of debt-equity or free reserves.

In the discussion paper, Sebi has proposed that debt-equity ratio shall be considered on a consolidated basis, but should be excluded only if the subsidiaries that are regulated and have issuances with AAA-ratings. Further, Sebi has said the subsidiaries should have a debt-equity ratio of not more than 5 on standalone basis. More importantly, Sebi has proposed that debt-equity ratio of 6 can be allowed for subsidiaries that are either non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), or housing finance companies (HFCs).

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) in 2016 had allowed government NBFCs and HFCs to go for buy-backs if their debt-equity ratio didn’t exceed 6. Also, NBFCs, HFCs and infra companies have typically high debt-equity as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) allows them to have leverage of up to 7:1 for non-deposit-taking NBFCs with assets less than Rs 500 crore.

The gaps in the buyback regulations had come to the fore in January after Sebi rejected Larsen and Toubro’s (L&T’s) Rs 9,000-crore buyback proposal. While L&T’s standalone debt-equity ratio post buyback would have been at comfortable levels of 0.5 times, on a consolidated basis it would have breached the threshold of 2. The rejection had sparked a debate on whether Sebi should consider the debt on a standalone or consolidated basis, particularly if the subsidiary was in the business of financing, where high debts are a norm.
First Published: Wed, May 22 2019. 19:35 IST

