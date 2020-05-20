Sebi gives exit option to Franklin Templeton's mutual fund investors

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Wednesday mandated listing of units of schemes being wound-up, giving investors of schemes in Mutual Fund (FT MF) an alternative route to access liquidity if they don’t wish to wait for receipts from portfolio investments.

"However, pursuant to listing, trading on stock exchange mechanism will not be mandatory for investors, rather, if they so

desire, may avail an optional channel to exit provided to them," the market regulator said in the circular.

Experts say that such a route is unlikely to be accessed by all investors, as selling of portfolio units on such a platform is likely to be at stressed valuations.





“The selling of portfolio of wind-up schemes on an exchange platform is likely to be at adverse valuations. While Sebi move does give an option for liquidity, but only desperate or highly stressed investors would tap this route to get an exit,” said Joydeep Sen, consultant at Phillip Capital.

On April 23, FT MF announced winding-up of six of its yield-oriented debt schemes, in light of heightened redemption pressure and lack of liquidity in debt followed Covid-19 outbreak.

Experts say Sebi’s move could also help in creating a market, where investors can get some access to liquidity even in stressed debt portfolios.

“The move was needed, as existing regulations already require listing of close-ended schemes such as fixed maturity plans.





Even though trading of units of such schemes is not effective, but it gives some access to liquidity,” said Dhirendra Kumar, chief executive officer of Value Research.

“Given the scale of the wound-up schemes, liquidity could still emerge through this option for investors. Some of the investors may be able to use this option to sell units at discounted valuations, and there could be takers for it. Gradually, we could see an active market emerge for such units following this move,” he added.

The operational modalities of listing units of such schemes shall include enabling bulk orders to be placed for trading in the units, mechanism for order placement/payment/settlement, disclosures to be made by the fund house (including daily net asset values and scheme portfolio periodically).

Some market participants remain uncertain over the benefit of this move for the investors.





“Through the bulk order route, distressed funds can also participate in the transactions. But an institutional investor may not be willing take risk of a stressed portfolio, especially given the limited liquidity in the right now,” said a fund manager, requesting anonymity.

The circular will come into force with immediate effect. According to estimates 300,000 investors are impacted from MF's move to wind-up six of its yield-oriented debt schemes.

On Wednesday, the fund house appointed the debt capital team of Kotak Mahindra Bank as an independent advisor to expedite the process of monetising assets in the portfolios, while trying to preserve the value of the investments.

To kickstart the winding-up process, the unitholders will have to authorise the trustees to monetise the assets. Following which, the payout schedules can be finalised.





In a separate note to unitholders, FT MF had said that if trustees are not authorised in the voting process, the payouts can get delayed.

Industry experts say if the votes are not favourable, the fund house would have to seek guidance from Sebi.