Sebi lets FPIs to participate in exchange-traded commodity derivatives mkt

Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday allowed Foreign Portfolio Investors to participate in the exchange-traded commodity derivatives market.
At its board meeting, the watchdog also cleared amendments to regulations governing mutual funds and portfolio managers.
According to a statement, the board has approved Sebi Annual Report: 2021-22. The report will be submitted to the central government.
