Sebi lets MFs to segregate distressed assets, eases norms to list start-ups

Capital market regulator Sebi board on Wednesday eased norms to start start-up listings and allowed mutual funds to segregate distressed assets to safeguard investment returns.

A Sebi board meeting in Mumbai also approved a proposal to expand the offer-for-sale mechanism for reduction of stake in listed companies and relaxed clubbing of investment limit norms for well-regulated foreign investors.

The expansion of offer-for sale scheme will include all companies with Rs 1,000-crore and above market-capitalisation.