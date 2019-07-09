Sebi likely to examine surcharge impact on foreign portfolio investors

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) may examine the overall impact of the increase in surcharge on foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). The market regulator may do an analysis to find out the number of non-corporate FPIs, the quantum of investments by such investors, and the possible adverse impact on the markets if such investors offload shares on a sustained basis, said sources in the know.

FPIs are on tenterhooks ever since the implication of the surcharge came to light. Several industry bodies that represent portfolio investors such as Asia Securities Industry ...