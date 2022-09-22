JUST IN
Crop protection firms may face headwinds due to extreme weather conditions
Business Standard

Sebi likely to beef up disclosure norms for IPOs of new-age companies

Strap: Could bring MF units under insider trading regulations

Shrimi Choudhary & Samie Modak  |  New Delhi 

Sebi
Sources said Sebi would mandate loss-making firms to disclose relevant KPIs made to pre-IPO investors and a more detailed explanation of how these KPIs contribute to form the basis for issue price

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) may beef up the disclosure requirements for initial public offerings (IPOs) of new-age companies. The market regulator could also bring transactions in mutual fund (MF) units under the purview of insider trading regulations. The decisions could be taken at Sebi’s board meeting scheduled for September 30, according to people in the know.

First Published: Thu, September 22 2022. 20:55 IST

