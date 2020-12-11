Sebi mulls 'formal regulatory framework' for index providers and ETFs

-
ALSO READ
Indian MFs turn to global funds for better yields, reduction of home bias
Sebi's timely move
Index weighting conundrum: Mutual fund industry knock on Sebi's door
Mutual fund distributors may need to rename firms after Amfi order
Private banks continue to remain the biggest overweight for equity MFs
-
The role of index providers and exchange traded fund (ETF) providers has grabbed the spotlight amid the surge in demand for passive investment vehicles and growing clout of large indices such as the Nifty 50 and the S&P BSE Sensex.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has started consultation with asset managers and other market players on whether it should come out with a ‘formal regulatory framework’ for index providers. It is also debating whether certain indices should be designated as ‘significant’ or ‘systematically important'.
The assets under management (AUM) of passive funds offered by domestic mutual funds have grown 50 per cent in the past one year to Rs 2.6 trillion and more than 30-fold in the past five years.
Currently, countries such as Australia and Singapore have identified certain benchmarks as significant and introduced regulations for them. In case of Singapore, the benchmarks are on the debt side, but Australia besides its four debt market indices has also earmarked the S&P/ASX 200 Index as ‘significant’.
Given the large sums of money riding on certain indices, Sebi is of the view that the process and criteria for stock selection in certain indices is of “critical importance.” Also, the “quality and integrity” of the indices needs to be administered and maintained.
ALSO READ: Experts urge caution on low interest rates, warn of liquidity crisis
Currently, there aren’t any regulatory framework specifically aimed at index providers. However, the stock selection criteria for Nifty, Sensex and various other indices are available in public domain.
“The business of index providing is increasingly becoming complex. Inclusion or removal of a stock from an index has significant bearing on the company and investors. Besides, there are aspects like managing concentration risk, data sharing pacts, ensuring adequate representation of various sectors of the economy and liquidity management, which need to be dealt with impartially. Hence, it is a right time to debate how index providers or indices need to be regulated,” said a senior fund manager asking not to be named.
At present, there are several global index providers, such as MSCI and FTSE Russell, offering products based on Indian securities. The two most popular indices in the domestic market the Nifty and the Sensex are offered by index providing arms of stock exchanges. In case of Nifty, the index providing firm is NSE Indices and in case of Sensex it is the Asia Index, a 50-50 partnership between BSE and S&P Dow Jones Indices. Several AMCs use this and several other indices as benchmark for their funds, also there are derivatives contracts traded with these indices as underlying.
“I am not sure if a formal regulatory provision is the way forward. However, it would be useful to have a discussion on whether there needs to be separation of roles between exchanges or trading service providers and index providers. None of the leading stock exchanges globally are index providers. In India, the exchanges own the indices. This does appear to pose the risk of conflict of interest, which could be mitigated,” said Saurabh Mukherjea is the Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Marcellus Investment Managers.
Meanwhile, Sebi has proposed that the index providers in India should ensure compliance with International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) standards for financial benchmarking to ensure a certain level of disclosure and transparency.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU