Sebi mulls 'formal regulatory framework' for index providers and ETFs

The role of index providers and exchange traded fund (ETF) providers has grabbed the spotlight amid the surge in demand for passive investment vehicles and growing clout of large indices such as the and the

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has started consultation with asset managers and other market players on whether it should come out with a ‘formal regulatory framework’ for index providers. It is also debating whether certain indices should be designated as ‘significant’ or ‘systematically important'.

The assets under management (AUM) of passive funds offered by domestic mutual funds have grown 50 per cent in the past one year to Rs 2.6 trillion and more than 30-fold in the past five years.

Currently, countries such as Australia and Singapore have identified certain benchmarks as significant and introduced regulations for them. In case of Singapore, the benchmarks are on the debt side, but Australia besides its four debt market indices has also earmarked the S&P/ASX 200 Index as ‘significant’.

Given the large sums of money riding on certain indices, is of the view that the process and criteria for stock selection in certain indices is of “critical importance.” Also, the “quality and integrity” of the indices needs to be administered and maintained.

Currently, there aren’t any regulatory framework specifically aimed at index providers. However, the stock selection criteria for Nifty, Sensex and various other indices are available in public domain.

“The business of index providing is increasingly becoming complex. Inclusion or removal of a stock from an index has significant bearing on the company and investors. Besides, there are aspects like managing concentration risk, data sharing pacts, ensuring adequate representation of various sectors of the economy and liquidity management, which need to be dealt with impartially. Hence, it is a right time to debate how index providers or indices need to be regulated,” said a senior fund manager asking not to be named.

At present, there are several global index providers, such as and Russell, offering products based on Indian securities. The two most popular indices in the domestic market the Nifty and the Sensex are offered by index providing arms of stock exchanges. In case of Nifty, the index providing firm is NSE Indices and in case of Sensex it is the Asia Index, a 50-50 partnership between BSE and S&P Dow Jones Indices. Several AMCs use this and several other indices as benchmark for their funds, also there are derivatives contracts traded with these indices as underlying.

“I am not sure if a formal regulatory provision is the way forward. However, it would be useful to have a discussion on whether there needs to be separation of roles between exchanges or trading service providers and index providers. None of the leading stock exchanges globally are index providers. In India, the exchanges own the indices. This does appear to pose the risk of conflict of interest, which could be mitigated,” said Saurabh Mukherjea is the Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Marcellus Investment Managers.

Meanwhile, has proposed that the index providers in India should ensure compliance with International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) standards for financial benchmarking to ensure a certain level of disclosure and transparency.