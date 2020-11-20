Sebi mulls lower dilution, 5 years for achieving 25% float for large IPOs

The (Sebi) on Friday proposed changes to the rules governing Initial Public Offers (IPO) to encourage issuances by large companies. Under the new framework, big companies may be able to list with just 5 per cent dilution and get more time to achieve the 25 per cent minimum public shareholding requirements.



Currently, a company with post-listing market capitalisation of Rs 4,000 crore, needs to offer at least 10 per cent stake to public shareholders. Further, the public shareholding needs to be increased to at least 25 per cent within three years of listing.



In a discussion paper, has said companies with post-listing market value of up to Rs 10,000 crore can offer 10 per cent, but for incremental market cap beyond Rs 10,000 crore the dilution can be just 5 per cent. The move will benefit Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), which is projected to hit the market this year with a mega IPO. To illustrate, assuming LIC’s market value is Rs 10 trillion. Under current regulations, the insurance behemoth would have had to come out with an IPO of Rs 1 trillion—to ensure 10 per cent dilution. However, under the proposed norm the IPO size can be just Rs 50,500 crore.



Further, companies with a market cap of more than Rs 10,000 crore will get have to increase their public shareholding to 10 per cent in two years and 25 per cent within 5 years from the date of listing.



“It's a positive step. This will encourage especially large issuers to come out with their The 10 per cent rule was a constraining factor. For some of the larger issues which are looking at raising money overseas this announcement will nudge them to look at India instead of the overseas market," said Pranav Haldea, managing director, Prime Database.



While the move will benefit companies, it also raises the price distortion due to low free-float.



"There is a need to rationalise the minimum dilution needed at the time of listing. A lot of IPO aspirants have scaled up significantly and a dilution of 10 per cent or more would not be commercially attractive. The key to drawing a line is there should be enough liquidity, which in larger companies can be achieved by lesser than 10 per cent dilution. Of course, some parameters on market capitalisation and number of shares may be needed. Also, once the unlisted companies are allowed to list overseas, a smaller dilution for India listing will encourage a dual/second listing in India," said Manan Lahoty, Partner, IndusLaw.

Several market players had approached saying that the 10 per cent dilution requirement was proving to be an irritant for large issuers.



“The securities market, including the market for IPOs, is dynamic and needs to keep pace with the evolving market conditions.



To address concerns of various market participants especially the investing community and the issuers, the regulations governing the primary market have been amended from time to time,” said in a discussion paper inviting public feedback until December 7 on the proposals.



According to Sebi data, only 20 companies have launched where the post-issue market cap has been more than Rs 10,000 crore at the time of listing. Of these, 8 companies have diluted only the mandatory 10 per cent in the IPO.