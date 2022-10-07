JUST IN
Sebi panel weighs relaxations in commodity derivatives framework
Sebi panel weighs relaxations in commodity derivatives framework

Looks at how market-wide position limits are calculated for commodity derivatives contracts

SEBI | Foreign portfolio investor | Securities and Exchange Board of India

Khushboo Tiwari  |  Mumbai 

Sebi (Photo: Bloomberg)
The CDAC is also relooking into the existing compulsory delivery mechanism (Photo: Bloomberg)

An expert panel set up by the markets regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), is mulling relaxations in the commodity derivatives trading framework to boost liquidity and increase investor participation. The Commodity Derivatives Advisory Committee (CDAC) met this week and discussed key initiatives for the regulator to consider, said people in the know.

First Published: Fri, October 07 2022. 21:01 IST

