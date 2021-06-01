Sebi permits off market transfers to ease fund relocation to IFSC

-
ALSO READ
Sebi's new free float norms and what it means for LIC IPO: Explained
Covid-19 treatment: Irdai urges hospitals to not deny cashless to patients
Shareholding of FPIs in listed companies at five-year high, shows data
FPIs seek a month's extension from Sebi to furnish depository receipts info
After mutual funds voice concerns, Sebi may ease compensation norms
-
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has allowed for off market transfer of securities with a view to make it easier for foreign funds to relocate to the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in Gujarat.
Sebi regulations at present do not allow cashless transfers of securities between FPIs with different permanent account numbers.
"It has been decided that an FPI (‘original fund’ or its wholly owned special purpose vehicle) may approach its DDP for approval of a one-time ‘off-market’ transfer of its securities to the ‘resultant fund’. The DDP after appropriate due diligence may accord its approval for a one-time ‘off-market’ transfer of securities for such relocation," Sebi said on Tuesday.
"This is a welcome change. The cost of relocation to IFSC will certainly come down and make IFSC a more attractive destination," said Suresh Swamy, a chartered accountant.
Foreign funds which are registered with Sebi as an FPI and which propose to relocate to IFSC need a fresh FPI license. They additionally need to transfer the securities from their old demat account to the new demat account which is tagged to IFSC FPI.
"All FPIs have to carry out the transfer of securities by selling from the old demat account on the exchange and buying the securities in the new demat account. This was irrespective of whether it was on account of merger or due to relocation. Current regulations only permit ‘off-market’ transfers of securities in case of multi investment management structure, where beneficial owners are the same and they have a common PAN," Swamy said.
An amendment to the Finance Bill earlier this year had allowed a wholly-owned special purpose vehicle (SPV) of an offshore fund to transfer securities to an IFSC fund (resultant fund) in Gujarat, while also enabling the IFSC fund to issue units either to investors in the offshore fund or to the offshore fund itself.
This was to give much-needed flexibility to the fund manager to either shift the entire fund structure to the IFSC or to adopt a master-feeder structure.
Many two-tier fund structures such as Luxembourg-Mauritius-India or Cayman-Mauritius-India are likely to be the first ones to consider relocation to the IFSC because it’s relatively easy to implement without affecting the ultimate investors in the global fund, according to experts.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU