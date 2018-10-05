Sebi plans to recruit new executive director for legal segment

Capital watchdog is planning to recruit an executive director to beef up its resources for faster and more effective execution of legal work.

Currently, (Sebi) has seven executive directors (EDs), as per the regulator's website.

These EDs are P K Nagpal, Nagendraa Parakh, Amarjeet Singh, Anand R Baiwar, S Ravindran, S V Murali Dhar Rao and Sujit Prasad.

In a notice, the has invited applications for the post of ED in legal stream.

The appointment will either be on deputation or contractual basis for an initial period of three years.

The candidate should have a Bachelors' Degree in Law from a recognised university or institution with minimum 21 years of experience in dealing with problems relating to securities market or special knowledge or experience of law.

Last month, the capital regulator said it is planning to hire as many as 120 officers.

In a public notice, had invited applications for the post of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) for streams like general, legal, information technology and engineering.

At present, the regulator has nearly 800 employees, including deputation and contract.