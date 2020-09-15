JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Equity mutual funds spur Bank Nifty surge in August, shows data
Business Standard

Sebi queers the pitch for fund managers with latest multi-cap circular

The recent circular follows the 'true-to-label' concept, but large funds in the multi-cap category may be forced to merge in the absence of sufficient small-cap options

Topics
Sebi | Mid cap small cap | Mutual Funds

Joydeep Ghosh  |  New Delhi 

The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) latest circular on the Rs 1.5 trillion multi-cap fund category is likely to lead to another churn in the stock market. It may give a boost to mid- and small-cap stocks but fund managers will be forced to prune their holdings in large-cap stocks.

The deadline for compliance with the new guidelines — a minimum of 25 per cent each in large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap — is January 31, 2021. The move, according to industry experts, means around Rs 35,000 crore each will have to be allocated to mid- and small-cap ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Tue, September 15 2020. 06:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU