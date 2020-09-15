Sebi queers the pitch for fund managers with latest multi-cap circular

The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) latest circular on the Rs 1.5 trillion multi-cap fund category is likely to lead to another churn in the stock market. It may give a boost to mid- and small-cap stocks but fund managers will be forced to prune their holdings in large-cap stocks.

The deadline for compliance with the new guidelines — a minimum of 25 per cent each in large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap — is January 31, 2021. The move, according to industry experts, means around Rs 35,000 crore each will have to be allocated to mid- and small-cap ...