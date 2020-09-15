SoftBank Group sets price in telco stake sale worth $11.7 billion

Group Corp said on Monday it set the offering price for the sale of shares in wireless carrier Corp at 1,204.50 yen per share, giving the sale a value of 1.24 trillion yen ($11.7 billion) including over-allotment.



Group said late last month it would slash its stake in Japan's third-biggest wireless carrier to 40%, part of a wave of asset sales by the group as it builds up cash.



Seperately on Monday the group announced the sale of chip designer Arm to Nvidia Corp in a deal that will raise up to $40 billion.