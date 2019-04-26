Sebi's royalty move to discourage foreign firms from going public: Industry

The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) decision, to give minority shareholders a greater say in deciding royalty payments by listed companies, has attracted adverse feedback, reveals a note uploaded on the regulator’s website.

Starting this month, listed companies had to seek approval from ‘majority of minority’ shareholders for making royalty payments to a related party, with respect to brand usage exceeding 2 per cent of the annual consolidated turnover. However, the adverse feedback has forced the regulator to re-think the move and defer ...