Sebi tightens norms for MFs, pledged shares to boost investor confidence

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Thursday introduced more checks and balances for debt (MFs) to secure investors and stem systemic risks.

The regulator, among other things, has increased security cover for loans against shares, cut sectoral investment limits, and mandated certain schemes to have a fifth of their exposure in government securities (g-sec).

Defaults or payment deferments by high-profile corporate groups including Zee and DHFL have plagued the Rs 25-trillion MF industry.

“We don't think we are late. The measures we have taken will help revive the confidence of investors, especially those investing in debt MFs,” said Ajay Tyagi, chairman,

A debt scheme can invest up to 20 per cent instead of 25 per cent of its assets in one sector. Also, the additional 10 per cent exposure allowed in the case of housing finance companies (HFCs) has to be cut to 5 per cent. Further, all liquid schemes will have to deploy at least 20 per cent of their assets in liquid assets such as cash, government securities (g-secs), and Treasury bills. Earlier, there was no such requirement.

The regulator has changed the valuation methodology for debt and money market instruments to mark-to-market, doing away with amortisation.

has directed MFs to have cover of four times for loans against shares. Earlier the cover provided by MFs varied between 1.5 times and 2 times.

didn't disclose the amount of assets that would be affected by the new norms but said the MF industry was on board with the changes.

Tyagi criticised the move of certain fund houses to enter the so-called standstill agreement with certain groups. Through the agreement MFs had provided more leeway to certain promoters to meet their payment obligations.

"We don't recognise any such standstill agreement. MFs are not banks and they are investing, not lending," Tyagi said.

Sebi also made announcements that included allowing technology companies to issue shares with superior rights (SRs) on voting, tightening the disclosure requirements for pledged shares, and relaxing the ceiling for royalty payments.

To begin with, Sebi has said it will allow tech companies having superior right shares to come up with an initial public offer (IPO) and list. However, listed companies will not be permitted to issue fresh shares with superior rights. Also, such existing shares will have a sunset clause of five years and in some cases such as removing independent directors or related-party transactions (RPTs), these shares will act as ordinary shares.

The approach taken by Sebi for allowing shares with deferential voting rights (DVRs) are stringent compared to what it has proposed in a discussion paper earlier this year.

"DVRs have been successful in the US. But they are not yet tested in Asia. We have taken a cautious start to this," he said.

Meanwhile, Sebi has relaxed the threshold for companies for paying brand usage or royalty charges. Earlier, the regulator wanted companies to seek approval of majority of minority shareholders if such payments exceeded 2 per cent of the annual consolidated turnover. However, Sebi has now said such approval will be needed only if the royalty payments exceed 5 per cent.

Another key decision taken by Sebi was to tighten the disclosure around The regulator has said any promoter whose pledging exceeds 20 per cent of the total shareholding or 50 per cent of the promoter shareholding will have to cite reasons for pledging shares. Further, the regulator has expanded the definition of to ensure all forms of encumbrance are covered. Sebi also provided key relaxations to insider trading norms to ensure the trade closure window doesn't clash with corporate activity such as issue of rights shares or preferential shares.