Sebi to seek details from mutual funds with schemes linked to Zee group

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) will ask Kotak Mutual Fund and HDFC Mutual Fund for details on their decision-making process and the applicability of the guideline with regard to repaying those who invested in their schemes that had an exposure to the Essel group. The regulator is examining the different approaches taken by the two large fund houses with regard to repayment.

