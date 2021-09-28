Sebi to tweak fit and proper criteria; approves launch of silver ETFs

-
ALSO READ
Returns from healthcare ETFs can be highly cyclical, say analysts
Street signs: Gold ETFs to gain traction, PLI may hurt battery firms & more
Gold ETFs witness net outflow of 22.4 tonnes in August: World Gold Council
Gold ETFs attract Rs 1,328 cr in Jun qtr; inflow to continue: Experts
Regulator may ask asset management firms to go slow on thematic schemes
-
Markets regulator Sebi has decided to tweak the criteria for determining 'Fit and Proper Person' and given its approval for the launch of silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the country.
In addition, the board of Sebi approved an amendment to mutual fund rules to enable the introduction of silver ETFs with certain safeguards in line with the existing regulatory mechanism for gold ETFs.
About Fit and Proper Person, Sebi said Fit and Proper Person criteria will be principle-based or/and rule-based as applicable.
The principle-based criteria should include integrity, honesty, ethical behaviour, reputation, fairness, and character, Sebi said in a statement after the board meeting.
Further, the rule-based criteria will determine the fit and proper status of the person based on the disqualifications as has been prescribed.
"Some of such disqualifications include an order of conviction passed against such person by a court for any offence, involving moral turpitude or such person has been declared insolvent and not discharged or has been categorised as a wilful defaulter or has been declared a fugitive economic offender or against whom an order has been passed by Sebi or any other financial sector regulator," it noted.
According to Sebi, the applicant or intermediary will have competence and capability in terms of infrastructure, manpower requirements and financial soundness, including meeting the net worth requirement, as provided in the regulations applicable to the applicant or the intermediary.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU