Sebi to vet pleas for new FPI registrations from neighbouring countries

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has asked designated depository participants (DDPs) to refer all applications for new FPI registrations coming from the neighbouring countries to the regulator for approval.

Market players suggest that the move could be specifically aimed at vetting applicants from China wanting to register as and may have been prompted by the controversy surrounding the recent increase in stake in HDFC by the People’s Bank of China (PBoC). At present, there are 16 FPI investors coming from China, of which 15 hold Category-I licence.

At present, DDPs grant licences to investors based on the criteria laid down by the regulator but do not have to take prior approvals for grant of licence.

In a letter written to DDPs on Monday, the regulator has said permission will be required for granting licences if the FPI applicant or its beneficial owner is from India’s neighbouring countries.

Such countries include the likes of China, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh.

With stock prices crashing, there have been apprehensions that Chinese companies, both private as well as public, are ramping up investments in companies across the world.

According to reports, several European countries such as Italy, Spain, and Germany have tightened FDI rules to prevent hostile takeover of their companies by Chinese entities.

Chairman Deepak Parekh, however, has clarified that PBoC has been buying stake in HDFC for the last two years and that the purchase was not for the Chinese apex bank itself.