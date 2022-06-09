Sebi tweaks cybersecurity and cyber resilience framework for AMCs

-
ALSO READ
Sebi comes out with risk management framework for electronic gold receipts
Number of asset management companies dip even as assets swell, shows data
Passive approach
Sebi invites application to hire digital forensic services provider
Sebi issues timelines for rebalancing portfolios of mutual fund schemes
-
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Thursday tweaked the cyber security and cyber resilience framework for asset management companies (AMCs) and mandated them to conduct a comprehensive cyber audit at least twice in a financial year.
Along with the cyber audit reports, AMCs have been asked to submit to stock exchanges and depositories a declaration from the managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), certifying compliance by them with all Sebi guidelines and advisories related to cyber security issued from time to time, according to a circular.
The new framework will come into force from July 15.
Under the modified framework, the asset management firms need to identify and classify critical assets based on their sensitivity and criticality for business operations, services and data management.
Further, business-critical systems, internet-facing applications/systems, systems containing sensitive data, sensitive personal data, sensitive financial data, and personally identifiable information data, among others, should all be considered critical assets.
All auxiliary systems that connect to or communicate with critical systems, whether for operations or maintenance, must be designated as critical systems as well.
The board of AMC is required to approve the list of critical systems.
"To this end, Mutual funds/ AMCs shall maintain an up-to-date inventory of its hardware and systems, software and information assets (internal and external), details of its network resources, connections to its network and data flows," Sebi said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU