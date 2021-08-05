Sensex atop Mt 54K amid FPIs' renewed appetite; HDFC rises 4.8%

-
ALSO READ
ICICI Bank Q4 preview: Analysts see over 300% PAT rise; asset quality key
HDFC Bank Q4: Analysts see 25% YoY jump in PAT; guidance key monitorable
ICICI Bank hits record high post stellar Q1; slips later on profit booking
Here is why analysts think ICICI Bank is the new growth leader post Q4 nos
ICICI Bank's Q1 net surges 78% to Rs 4,616 cr as provisions fall sharply
-
The benchmark indices rose for the third straight session on Wednesday, with the Sensex comfortably breaching the 54,000-mark, as risk appetite increased following a retreat in the dollar and a fall in US bond yields. Renewed optimism around the domestic economic outlook, following an improvement in high-frequency indicators -- such as manufacturing PMI, GST collection, and the Google mobility data -- underpinned more than 3 per cent jump this week, so far.
The Sensex ended the session at 54,369, following a gain of 546 points or 1.02 per cent. The Nifty rose 128 points and ended the session at 16,259 or 0.8 per cent.
The yield on 10-year US Treasuries hovered around 1.18 per cent, while the dollar slipped for a third day against major global currencies.
Nimish Shah, chief investment officer, Waterfield Advisors, said while the low base effect is influencing the year-on-year returns reported by large corporates, overall positive traction in the economy is turning out to be promising.
Financial stocks led the market charge on Wednesday. HDFC, the nation’s largest mortgage lender, rose 4.8 per cent, extending its four-day gain to 11 per cent. Kotak Mahindra Bank jumped 3.74 per cent, ICICI Bank added 3.6 per cent, and HDFC Bank gained over 2 per cent. These four stocks alone made a 543-point contribution to Sensex gains.
The gains in financial stocks come days before the RBI's monetary policy meeting. The central bank is expected to keep the rates low. Sustained buying by local funds and investors has also kept the sentiment robust.
Market observers said sector rotation was at play, with financial stocks that have been laggards this year gaining. Technology and consumer stocks on the other hand fell.
The buying has continued despite the tepid earnings season. As many as 21 of the 33 Nifty companies that announced their results, so far, have missed analyst estimates.
The market breadth was negative, with 1,137 stocks advancing and 2,119 declining. Most sectoral indices declined. Telecom and realty stocks fell the most, and their sectoral index declined 2.3 per cent and 1.7 per cent, respectively.
Other Asian peers traded mixed amid concerns over developments in China and the slow vaccination rate.
Investors are also concerned about the growth prospects in China as the country is dealing with the biggest outbreak of Covid since the Wuhan surge.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU