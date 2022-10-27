Sensex climbs 212 points amid mixed global cues; Tata Steel rises 3%

Market benchmarks and darted up on Thursday, propped up by robust buying in metal, realty and energy stocks amid a mixed trend in global equities.



A strengthening further bolstered sentiment, even as relentless foreign capital outflows restricted the gains, traders said.



The 30-share BSE benchmark climbed 212.88 points or 0.36 per cent to settle at 59,756.84. During the day, it jumped 415.98 points or 0.69 per cent to 59,959.94.



On similar lines, the broader NSE advanced 80.60 points or 0.46 per cent to end at 17,736.95.



“Trading session was marked by extreme volatility on the monthly F&O expiry day, but a sharp rally in metals, realty and oil & gas stocks helped maintain the bullish sentiment seen in the recent trades.





“Investors are positive about the India growth story, which is driving higher despite several headwinds on the external front,” Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities, said.



was the biggest gainer in the pack, rising 3.02 per cent, followed by Power Grid, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, Titan, Axis Bank, Dr Reddy's and NTPC.



On the other hand, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints, Tech Mahindra and Nestle were among the laggards.



Realty, oil & gas, metals and power indices rose the most, while the IT index was the biggest loser. Broad indices mildly underperformed the even as the advance-decline ratio was positive at 1.23:1, Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities, said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)