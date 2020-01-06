Sensex falls 788 pts amid US-Iran tensions, Nifty ends below 12,000-mark

Domestic equities slumped on Monday and posted their biggest fall in four months as investors dumped stocks amid worries about the impact of escalating US–Iran tensions on crude oil prices and its implications for the rupee and fiscal deficit.

The and plunged more than 1.9 per cent each — the highest since September 3, 2019.

The tumbled 788 points to end at 40,677 while the closed at 11,996, down 231 points.

The killing of a top Iranian military commander in Iraq last week has raised the risk of military confrontation in West Asia. Iran on Sunday announced its decision not to comply with limits on uranium enrichment.

And US President responded by threatening to strike Iran disproportionately if it retaliated against any US target.

Analysts said the geopolitical tension had increased the risk of unknowns, something which is getting reckoned on in the Indian

“Rising crude oil prices will worsen our trade deficit, and in a weak growth climate, higher oil prices will act as a further dampener on economic revival. If the geopolitical tensions linger, it will dampen the enthusiasm for equity investing the world over and FPI (foreign portfolio investment) flows to India will suffer,” said Saurabh Mukherjea, founder, Marcellus Investment Managers.

A $10 increase in the price of crude oil pushes up India's monthly import bill by around $1.5 billion and the headline consumer price index rate by 0.4 percentage points.

On Friday, Brent crude closed 3.5 per cent higher at $68.96 per barrel.

On Monday, the rupee depreciated by 0.18 per cent, breaching the 72 mark (against the dollar) during the session. It eventually closed at 71.94. On Friday, the local unit had depreciated by 0.61 against.

The escalation of US-Iran tensions is casting a shadow on the positive forecasts for equities at the beginning of the new year. A phase one trade deal between the US and China, which is expected to be signed later this month, and Beijing’s efforts to bolster economic growth had given hopes for a rebound in the global economy.

“The expectation was that we are beginning the year with global growth picking up and interest rates staying lower,” said Andrew Holland, chief executive officer, Avendus Capital Public Alternate Strategies.

“An escalation will lead to higher oil prices, which fuels inflation and increases the fiscal deficit. Higher inflation means the interest rate will not come down quickly, and this could dampen lending,” Holland said.

All the sectoral indices on the BSE ended with losses. The metal sector index fell the most and ended the session at 10,285, a decline of 3 per cent.

There were three declining stocks for every advancing stock on the BSE, with shares of 179 companies ending at their lowest levels in at least a year. Only two stocks of the ended with gains. Among the biggest losers were Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India, and IndusInd Bank.

FPIs dumped shares worth more than Rs 104 crore while domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 24 crore. Gold rose to the highest level in more than six years as rising tensions stoked demand for safe assets.

The market players said the third-quarter earnings and macroeconomic data which is scheduled to be released this week would provide further direction to the

“However, volatility on the global front, particularly any further escalation of the US-Iran issue could keep the investors on edge. We would advise investors to avoid risky trades, as volatility is likely to remain high,” Ajit Mishra, vice-president, research, Religare Broking.