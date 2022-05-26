Sensex halts 3-day decline, rebounds over 500 points amid F&O expiry

-
ALSO READ
Profits of four big banks decline as deal-making, mortgages slacken
Equity volumes see strong growth in FY22 despite tightening of margin norms
Decline in bad loans to improve profitability of banks: Report
Maruti shares tank 6% on marginal decline in February sales
Why is India's basmati rice export seeing a decline?
-
Equity benchmarks mustered gains for the first time this week on Thursday as investors piled into the recently-battered metal, bank and IT stocks amid expiry of monthly derivative contracts. Snapping its three-session losing streak, the 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 503.27 points or 0.94 per cent to settle at 54,252.53.
On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty gained 144.35 points or 0.90 per cent to end at 16,170.15.
Tata Steel topped the Sensex gainers' chart, rallying 5.27 per cent after its recent rout, followed by SBI, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Nestle India, HDFC, ICICI Bank, TCS and Wipro.
In value terms, HDFC twins and ICICI Bank accounted for over half of the benchmark’s gains.
In contrast, Sun Pharma, Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever, Larsen & Toubro, Dr Reddy's and Bajaj Finance were the laggards, losing up to 1.16 per cent. The market breadth was in favour of the bulls, with 24 of the 30 Sensex stocks closing in the green.
“While we may see bouts of selling going ahead due to other negative factors like higher inflation, continuous FII selling, and Russia-Ukraine conflict, relief rallies will still be seen amidst volatility,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities. Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, market can rebound for the short to medium-term.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU