JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Better-rated companies borrow heavily from India's bond market
Business Standard

Sensex hits new high of 37,336, Nifty up 111 pts; mid-caps play catch-up

The broader-market small- and mid-cap indices gained in line with the benchmarks

Samie Modak 

bse, sensex, bombay stock exchange

After six days of gains, the Indian markets have taken out their previous all-time highs, which were touched in January. The Sensex on Friday closed at 37,336, gaining 352 points, or 0.95 per cent, while the Nifty rose 111 points, or 0.99 per cent, to end at 11,278. The broader-market small- and mid-cap indices gained in line with the benchmarks. In a reversal of trend, the small- and mid-cap indices have outperformed the benchmark indices in the latest market up move. In the past six sessions, the Nifty Smallcap 100 index has gained 6 per cent, while the Nifty has gained 3 per cent, narrowing the underperformance seen this year. Positive earnings surprise has fuelled the latest gains, say experts.

graph


graph


graph
First Published: Sat, July 28 2018. 01:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements