Sensex, Nifty advance on gains in IT, FMCG stocks; PowerGrid up 3%

-
ALSO READ
Indian shares open flat as pharma boost offsets losses in tech stocks
Sensex @ 60,000: Time to rejig portfolio and buy the dips, say analysts
Sensex, Nifty log new fresh highs on IT sector earnings, macro data
Indian shares near record highs as parts of country ease lockdowns
Bulls gain strength: Sensex reclaims 50,000, Nifty ends above 15,000
-
Stock market barometers Sensex and Nifty ended marginally higher on Monday as rise in wholesale inflation capped early gains, despite a positive trend in global markets.
The 30-share index settled 32.02 points or 0.05 per cent higher at 60,718.71 with half of its constituents ending in green.
The broad-based Nifty edged up 6.70 points or 0.04 per cent to close at 18,109.45.
PowerGrid was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 3 per cent, followed by ITC, Asian Paints, Nestlé India and Kotak Mahindra Bank.
TCS rose by 0.83 per cent, while Infosys inched up 0.31 per cent. HUL, Dr Reddy’s and Sun Pharma were also among the gainers. On the other hand, Tata Steel fell the most by 3.24 per cent, followed by M&M which declined 1.19 per cent. Bajaj Auto, Reliance, SBI and Bharti Airtel declined.
Indian markets opened on a positive note on Monday despite mixed cues from Asian market peers where Chinese shares traded lower post better than expected consumer spend data, said Narendra Solanki, Head- Equity Research (Fundamental), Anand Rathi.
During the afternoon session markets lost initial gains and traded marginally in green with buying in healthcare, IT, and tech stocks.
"Upside remain capped as WPI inflation in October surged to 12.54 per cent from 10.66 per cent a month ago and 1.31 per cent in October 2020," he noted.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU