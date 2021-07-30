Sensex rebounds after 3-day slide; dovish Fed calms world markets

Equity indices found firmer ground on Thursday after three sessions of losses, buoyed by metal and IT counters, in tandem with a positive trend overseas after the reiterated its dovish policy stance.

A strengthening rupee and short-covering in select heavyweights added to the momentum, traders said. The 30-share BSE climbed 209.36 points or 0.40 per cent to close at 52,653.07, while the broader NSE advanced 69.05 points or 0.44 per cent to 15,778.45.

hogged the limelight in the pack, rallying 6.87 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finserv, SBI, HCL Tech, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finance and Reliance Industries. On the other hand, Maruti, PowerGrid, Bajaj Auto, ITC, Dr Reddy's and HUL were among the laggards, shedding up to 2.21 per cent.

"Domestic equites recovered today as positive global cues and strong buying in metal and IT stocks supported Further, short covering in select heavyweights also aided rebound. "Notably, persistent soft monetary policy stance of Federal Reserve and least possibility of any reversal of monthly bond buying in the near to medium term augur well for emerging including India," said Binod Modi, Head - Strategy at Reliance Securities.

Strong buying was seen in quality mid-cap and small-cap stocks after the recent fall, while volatility index contracted by 5 per cent, he added. Broader BSE midcap and smallcap indices rose up to 0.90 per cent.





ALSO READ: F&O expiry: Sensex gains 209 pts; Nifty Metal index zooms 5%, PSB index 3%

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said, "Global were on track to rebound after the panic sell-off surrounding Fed policy and Chinese tech crackdown cooled off...China's attempt to calm investor's nerves also helped the market to take a breather. Meanwhile, metal stocks were sparked by the huge infrastructure fiscal package finalized in the US, in anticipation of high demand." Sectorally, BSE metal, basic materials, realty and IT indices rallied as much as 5.54 per cent, while FMCG, telecom, power, oil and gas, auto and healthcare ended in the red.

Broader BSE midcap and smallcap indices rose up to 0.90 per cent.

World stocks advanced after the Federal Reserve kept rates at near-zero and said it is in no hurry to taper its asset purchase program. Meanwhile, Chinese authorities met with banks to ease concerns about the recent regulatory crackdown on internet companies. In Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended with gains.

Equities in Europe were also trading on a positive note in mid-session deals. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.43 per cent to USD 74.19 per barrel. The Indian rupee gained 9 paise and settled for the day at 74.29 against the US dollar.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the on Wednesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,274.77 crore, as per exchange data.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)