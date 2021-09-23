Sensex surges 800 points, hits new high: 3 factors behind the rally

-
The US Federal Reserve's comment that it may start tapering as soon as November failed to perturb the benchmark indices on Thursday, suggesting a strong bullish undercurrent. Further, receding concerns on Evengrande crisis also supported the sentiment.
Amid this backdrop, the BSE barometer Sensex surged over 800 points to hit a new high of 59,765 in intra-day deals, with private lenders and Reliance Industries as top gainers. Meanwhile, the NSE's flagship index Nifty50 hovered within the kissing distance of an all-time high level at 17,785, up nearly 250 points.
Even the broader market momentum remained strong. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices gained 1 per cent each. Overall, investors on Dalal Street added Rs 2.7 trillion to their wealth.
"The ferocity of the ongoing bull run is evident from the response of the market to the mildly hawkish Fed announcement. Meanwhile, the Evergrande crisis appears to be receding as of now. This bull market has been easily climbing all walls of worries surprising even diehard bulls. Now, we don't know how long the party will go on," Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said.
Here are the key factors behind the bull party on Dalal Street:
Fed tapering announcement
G Chokkalingam, founder and MD at Equinomics Research stated that more than bond purchase, the interest rate hike can probably have some concern for India. And the Fed signalled they might not raise the rates immediately and investors are taking comfort from this development, he added.
Resolving crisis in China
Some positive news from struggling developer China Evergrande Group also boosted investor sentiment. One of the units of Evergrande said that it has "resolved" a coupon payment on an onshore bond. Concerns also eased after People's Bank of China injected $17 billion into the banking system. This boosted the global sentiment, which rubbed off on Indian markets too.
Further, experts believe investors as India are seeing a silver lining amid the Chinese crisis. They believe the Chinese crackdown earlier and the Evergrande crisis now bode well for India, as it can facilitate capital flows.
Government reforms & liquidity push
The continuous reforms being undertaken by the government is helping improve the outlook for sectors thus pushing markets higher, believes Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services. "The PLI schemes for the various sectors and the latest reforms for the telecom sectors are some such examples. Overall, this is coming at a time when people are losing interest in China. This is turning to be a very positive thing for Indian markets," Nair added. He added that strong interest from retail investors and FIIs is among other factors that are keeping the bull market intact.
